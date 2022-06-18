Quota in Defence Ministry, MHA & Assurance by States: What Agniveers Have Been Promised Amid Protests

In an effort to stem the protests against the new Agnipath recruitment policy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that there will be a 10 per cent quota in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles across the country for Agniveers. The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called ‘Agniveers’.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also announced three years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit for Agniveers for recruitment in the two paramilitary forces.

Soon after, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the chiefs of the three services — Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari — and the Defence Ministry also announced 10 per cent reservation in jobs in the ministry and Defence Public Sector Undertakings for Agniveers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined, and motivated Agniveers into its various services.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also announced six service avenues for smooth transition of Agniveers in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy. According to an official statement, the scheme will enable Agniveers to acquire necessary training, with naval experience and professional certification to join the remunerative merchant navy across the world.

The panacea comes amid country-wide protests, which saw violence in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In Bihar, the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi was attacked amid the protests. Train services have been stopped in Bihar till 8 pm on Saturday and will be suspended again at 4 am tomorrow till 8 pm, authorities said as the state continued to reel under the worst outbreak of violence.

As the violence grew, several other states stepped up in to provide assurance to Agniveers. Here is a list:

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will give priority to ‘Agniveers’ in recruitment to police and related services in the state.

Haryana: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh, said 46,000 Agniveers would be recruited this year and recruitment rallies for this will start in the next 90 days. The Haryana government will also give preference in jobs and other works to the youth who complete this service.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that under the Agniveer Yojana, priority will be given to the soldiers working in the army in the Madhya Pradesh Police. Announcing this through a video, Chouhan said: “Indian Army is the pride of India and pride of the countrymen. Army personnel are our heroes, role models.

Advertisement

Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, too, has said that those completing four years of service will be given preference in recruitment to the state police.

Karnataka: The state government will induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath recruitment scheme. “I condemn the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.