Diary to Development Model: How Bapu Has Inspired Narendra Modi to Keep Marching On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), urged the nation to “live up to the ideals of Bapu".

PM Modi tweeted on Sunday, “Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

Advertisement

THE DIARY

Long before he became the PM, a page of Modi’s handwritten diary from the 1980s, bears a quote of Mahatma Gandhi.

It states: “The only real, dignified, human doctrine is the greatest good of all."

THE PORBANDAR VISIT

In 2001, just before taking oath as the CM, Modi paid a visit to Porbandar, where Gandhi was born. After a few days, he was sworn in as Gujarat’s Chief Minister and has been in public office for 21 years since.

Advertisement

JAN BHAGIDARI

In a video from an event in 2007, Modi is seen elaborating on Gandhi’s principle of Jan Bhagidari (public partnership) for freedom and explaining how it should be the guiding principle for development.

Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Gandhi was a forerunner of non-violence and truth. For the Indian liberation struggle, he founded the Satyagraha and Ahimsa movement. As the Father of the Nation, he spearheaded India’s independence struggle alongside many other national leaders in opposition to British rule in India.

The day is observed to spread the message of non-violence through public awareness and education. It is commemorated with the hope of building a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here