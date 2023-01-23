Ahead of the rehearsal parade scheduled for Monday in light of Republic Day 2023, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters, listing routes to avoid and plan their journies in advance. Delhiites have also been advised to opt for metro rides as several roads might be engaged due to the parade.

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, a roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort, a PTI report said.

Here are all the traffic guidelines you need to know:

Commuters have been asked to avoid ilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am as traffic on both directions will not be allowed on these paths. Besides, Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade. Traffic movement was prohibited on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate starting 6 pm on Sunday and the prohibition will remain in place till the end of the parade on Monday. Motorists have been asked to observe traffic rules and follow directions of personnel deployed at intersections. Cross-traffic was stopped from entering Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday and will remain so till the parade ends. Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm and instead board metros to commute as much as they can. Metro services will remain available at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5 am till 12 pm. There is no restriction on movement from north Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, but the advisory has asked people to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delays.

Guidelines on Movement of Buses in Delhi

Movement of city buses in Delhi will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from NH-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated. Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

