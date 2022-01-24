​R-Day Celebrations: With 11 More Cameras Than Last Year, 160 Staff, DD Set for Mega Live Coverage

State-owned broadcaster Doordarshan has deployed as many as 59 cameras and over 160 staff for a mega live coverage of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, while also tying up with the Indian Air Force to showcase the fly past that will feature several unique formations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

As per Prasar Bharati, the cameras have been deployed all along Rajpath and will cover the entire parade route—from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National Stadium.

While 33 cameras have been installed at Rajpath, 16 cameras have been placed at National War Memorial, India Gate and National Stadium and 10 cameras at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Talking to News18.com, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said this year’s DD coverage of the Republic Day celebrations will stand out as compared to the other years in terms of sheer magnitude.

“Last year, we had 48 cameras for the coverage and this year 59 cameras have been deployed. We are also adding a second 360-degree view from atop India Gate," he said. “With the Central Vista project coming through, we have new placements for cameras this year, ensuring better angles and frames," he added.

Prasar Bharati officials said preparations for the Republic Day coverage began as early as November 2021 to ensure coverage of all aspects of the Republic Day events.

As part of the preparations, two 360-degree cameras have been installed—one at Rajpath and the other on top of India Gate. Visuals from both 360-degree cameras will be continuously live-streamed through two links on DD National YouTube channel.

DD has also deployed five Jimmy Jibs, combination of 100X and 86XTally lenses, more than 15 wide-angle lenses, Abacus lens, among others. One camera has been installed on a 120-feet Hydraulic Crane in between National War Memorial and India Gate, while special remotely controlled PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras have been installed in the Presidential Enclosure and on Rajpath.

Additionally, all major spots have been connected through dark fibre optical, satellite and backpack connectivity. DD has also built a makeshift Production Control Room at Rajpath.

The high-definition visuals will be clubbed with animated graphics and reputable commentators have been engaged for the event. DD News will broadcast the commentary along with sign language interpretation.

Republic Day live coverage will be broadcast on all channels of Doordarshan across the country, starting 9.15am till the event ends.

