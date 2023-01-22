R-Day: Delhi Police Issues Advisory for Monday’s Dress Rehearsal | Check Which Routes to Take, Avoid

For the Republic Day Parade 2023, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Monday’s full dress rehearsal which will start at 10.30 AM.

Special arrangements and restrictions will be in place when the rehearsal starts from Vijay Chowk and pass through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.

Take a look at the advisory for R-Day Dress Rehearsal here

➡️No traffic movement allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

➡️ No cross-traffic allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends.

➡️C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

➡️Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am.

➡️Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, according to the advisory.

➡️Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

Metro, rail services

➡️Metro services will remain functional at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony.

➡️Boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5 am till 12 pm, according to the advisory.

➡️Though there is no restriction on movement from north Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet, the advisory has asked people to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delays.

Buses

➡️Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

➡️Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

➡️Those coming from NH-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated.

➡️Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

➡️The advisory has requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of personnel deployed at intersections.

With PTI inputs

