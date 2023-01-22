R-Day Parade: 23 Tableaux to Showcase India's Rich Cultural Heritage on Kartavya Path | Check Full List

The Centre on Sunday said colourful tableaux from 17 states and union territories including Assam, Maharshatra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir depicting the nation’s “rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security" will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, with ‘Nari Shakti’ being the theme for majority of the floats.

A total of 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments will be on display, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

“Seventeen tableaux of States/UTs from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will be showcased during the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country," it read.

The Union ministries and central government agencies will display six tableaux.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will display two tableaux — one each by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while one each will be exhibited by the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Central Public Works Department that falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

A preview of many of the tableaux, some of which are still being constructed or given finishing touches, was held at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the city.

“A total of 23 tableaux — 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments will be part if the R-Day parade. Besides, there will be floats by the Army, Navy and the Air Force, and a vehicle will be displayed by the DRDO," an official said.

According to officials, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which will showcase a tableau for the first time in this year’s parade, will be accompanied by some of its personnel and two members of its canine squad.

“Our tableau has the message mounted on top, ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, and a group of people standing in front of it, wearing different costumes of India and holding their arms out, with a banner placed below bearing a line - ‘Together We Can Do It’," NCB’s Deputy Director General Monika Batra said.

There will be no tableau from the Ministry of Railways in this year’s parade.

‘Nari Shakti’ Theme

The theme adopted this year by various states is largely ‘Nari Shakti’, besides cultural heritage and other themes, the official said.

The West Bengal tableau depicts Durga Puja in Kolkata and celebrates its inscription on the UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Assam’s tableau proudly showcases the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and its cultural landmarks including the famous Kamakhya Temple.

The central government last year had celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general. Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

Haryana’s theme for this year’s tableau is International Gita Mahotsavcand will depict a large “Virat Swaroop" statue of Lord Krishna as described in the Bhagavad Gita.

Selection Process

According to the government, the selection of states/UTs tableaux for Republic Day parade was made on six zones, namely Northern Zone, Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Western Zone, Southern Zone and North Eastern Zone. “Normally, approximately 15 tableaux from States/UTs are selected for Republic Day parade, based on proportionate ratio of each zone," the statement read.

“The selection process involved scrutiny of tableaux proposals from various States/UTs by an expert committee and several rounds of interactions by the committee members with representatives of the States on the theme, presentation, aesthetics and technical elements of the tableaux," it added.

First Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to ‘Kartavya Path’ last year. A full dress rehearsal for the parade will be held on Monday.

The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue, and the government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, defence ministry officials had earlier said.

Security for Monday Dress Rehearsal

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for smooth conduct of Monday’s full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.

No traffic movement will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

There will also be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

