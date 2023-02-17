Raahgiri Day: Traffic Restrictions to Be Imposed in Delhi's Connaught Place Sunday Morning

Traffic restrictions will be in place on the Inner Circle of Connaught Place for three hours Sunday morning in view of “Raahgiri Day", police said.

On the day, the streets of Connaught Place will be transformed into a car-free zone, allowing residents to participate in a range of activities, including yoga classes, Zumba, sports zones, games, music, dance, and even educational programs, on different issues such as road safety, walkability, and women safety.

According to an advisory issued on Friday, the Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are organising “Raahgiri Day" in Connaught Place Inner Circle from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday, the first of several Raahgiri Days to be hosted in this area.

It is part of the Delhi Police Week celebrations-2023, taking place from February 16 to 22 and aligns with the G-20 goal of creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility, it stated.

This event is expected to draw a large crowd. In such a scenario, traffic congestion may happen due to heavy vehicular load on Outer Circle at the Connaught Place, the advisory said.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed from 6.30 am to 10 am on Sunday, it stated.

To ensure smooth traffic management in and around the area of Connaught place and to facilitate the organisation of the event, no vehicular traffic would be allowed to ply on Inner Circle and any of the radial roads entering from Outer Circle to Inner Circle, Connaught Place, the advisory stated.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on roundabout Connaught Circus. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on roundabout Connaught Circle without designated parking and vehicles found parked improperly shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it said.

Vehicles may be parked at DLF Multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC Parking lots, Connaught Place, the advisory said, adding that the visitors to Raahgiri event are also requested to use public transport modes to reach the venue.

