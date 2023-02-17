Home » News » India » Raahgiri Day: Traffic Restrictions to Be Imposed in Delhi's Connaught Place Sunday Morning

Raahgiri Day: Traffic Restrictions to Be Imposed in Delhi's Connaught Place Sunday Morning

Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are organising "Raahgiri Day" in Connaught Place Inner Circle from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday, the first of several Raahgiri Days to be hosted in this area

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 23:21 IST

New Delhi, India

It is part of the Delhi Police Week celebrations-2023, taking place from February 16 to 22 and aligns with the G-20 goal of creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility. (File photo: Reuters)
It is part of the Delhi Police Week celebrations-2023, taking place from February 16 to 22 and aligns with the G-20 goal of creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility. (File photo: Reuters)

Traffic restrictions will be in place on the Inner Circle of Connaught Place for three hours Sunday morning in view of “Raahgiri Day", police said.

On the day, the streets of Connaught Place will be transformed into a car-free zone, allowing residents to participate in a range of activities, including yoga classes, Zumba, sports zones, games, music, dance, and even educational programs, on different issues such as road safety, walkability, and women safety.

According to an advisory issued on Friday, the Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are organising “Raahgiri Day" in Connaught Place Inner Circle from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday, the first of several Raahgiri Days to be hosted in this area.

Advertisement

It is part of the Delhi Police Week celebrations-2023, taking place from February 16 to 22 and aligns with the G-20 goal of creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility, it stated.

RELATED NEWS

This event is expected to draw a large crowd. In such a scenario, traffic congestion may happen due to heavy vehicular load on Outer Circle at the Connaught Place, the advisory said.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed from 6.30 am to 10 am on Sunday, it stated.

To ensure smooth traffic management in and around the area of Connaught place and to facilitate the organisation of the event, no vehicular traffic would be allowed to ply on Inner Circle and any of the radial roads entering from Outer Circle to Inner Circle, Connaught Place, the advisory stated.

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on roundabout Connaught Circus. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on roundabout Connaught Circle without designated parking and vehicles found parked improperly shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it said.

Advertisement

Vehicles may be parked at DLF Multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC Parking lots, Connaught Place, the advisory said, adding that the visitors to Raahgiri event are also requested to use public transport modes to reach the venue.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 17, 2023, 23:21 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 23:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks