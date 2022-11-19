Ghaziabad Radisson Blu Hotel Owner Amit Jain Found Hanging at Residence, Police Suspect Suicide

Amit Jain, the owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi, was on Saturday found hanging at his Delhi residence. According to police, a PCR call was received and upon reaching he was found hanging at his house in the Commonwealth Games village. Police suspect it to be a suicide case.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem.

“On inquiry, it was revealed that Amit Jain had come to his house at CWG village in the morning after breakfast from his new house in Noida where he along with his family are shifting. He drove to commonwealth games village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad," the police said.

“When his son along with the driver reached their house later in CWG to pick up goods, they found him hanging. He was immediately rushed to Max Patparganj where he was declared brought dead," the police added.

The police said no allegations of any foul play have come up yet and proceedings under sections 174 CrPC are being carried out.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

