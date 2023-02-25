Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Rahul Deserve Hi Nahi Karte Gill Ke Hote Hue': Ex-Pak Captain Slams India Batter for Poor Form

'Rahul Deserve Hi Nahi Karte Gill Ke Hote Hue': Ex-Pak Captain Slams India Batter for Poor Form

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif also lashed out at the Indian opener, saying he does not deserve to be in the Playing XI when Shubman Gill is in the squad

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 10:43 IST

New Delhi, India

KL Rahul has not been at his best recently (AP Image)
KL Rahul has not been at his best recently (AP Image)

KL Rahul is going through one of the hardest phases of his cricketing career. The Indian batter has constantly been under scrutiny for his inconsistency and lack of runs. Recently, his place in India’s playing XI for the first two Tests against Australia was questioned after he managed scores of 201, 17, and 1 in three innings. As BCCI announced the squads for the remaining two Tests, the vice-captain tag was no more alongside his name which led to the speculations that he might have been removed from the post.

Simultaneously, several former cricketers have constantly opposed Rahul’s place in the team ahead of in-form Shubman Gill. Former Indian fast bowler made some scathing remarks on the batter through long threads of tweets, citing ‘favouritism’ as one of the reasons behind Rahul’s selection despite poor form.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Very Sure He’d be Part of 2023 ODI WC Squad’: Dinesh Karthik’s Massive Prediciton for IND Pacer

Joining the bandwagon, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif also lashed out at the Indian opener, saying he does not deserve to be in the Playing XI when Shubman Gill is in the squad.

RELATED NEWS

Ye (Rahul) deserve hi nahi karte Shubman Gill ke hote hue. Bahaana kuch bhi nahi hai, bas inko khilaana hai. (Rahul doesn’t even deserve a spot in the XI when Shubman Gill is there. There is no excuse here. The management just wants to play him (Rahul)," said Latif while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form lately across formats. He smashed a hundred against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test last year and carried the momentum in the Sri Lanka and New Zealand ODIs as well.

ALSO READ | ‘Will Come Back Strongly and Put a Great Show’: Harmanpreet’s Emotional Message for Fans Goes Viral

Advertisement

He scored a century against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram and followed it with a double hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad. He scored another century in the final ODI against the Black Caps in Indore. Almost a week later, he broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is with an unbeaten knock of 126 off 63 balls against New Zealand.

As speculated, the youngster might return to the playing XI for the Indore Test, starting March 1. India are currently leading the 4-match series 2-0 and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 25, 2023, 10:30 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 10:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Wins At Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, Pathaan In 1000 Crore Club Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+10PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hina Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week