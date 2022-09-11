Rahul Gandhi Confronted with 'Hilarious Marriage Conversation', Gets Matrimonial Suggestion

Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could not dodge the much talked about topic of getting married. RaGa who has been busy leading the Congress ‘Bharat Jodo’ that began on September 7 was confronted with the life changing question – who will he marry? The conversation, according to the Congress neta Jairam Ramesh, was nothing short of ‘hilarious’.

Rahul Gandhi had an unexpected conversation on day 3 of his padyatra in Kanyakumari. The conversation occurred when he was meeting women MGNREGA workers in Marthandam where one of the workers said they knew RG loved Tamil Nadu and extended an invite to find him a Tamil Girl for him.

Rahul Gandhi’s reaction to the invite was naturally that of amusement as described by his party member Jairam Ramesh who also shared a picture of his reaction.

Rahul Gandhi along with other congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi have been making several pitstops, interacting with people across the region. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi met unemployed youngsters while on his padyatra. He has also been interacting with locals while sipping tea at tea stalls. The congress leaders have also been holding public-media interactions and have interacted with students across the region.

Rahul Gandhi was spotted amid a sea of supporters, sometimes seen hugging and greeting supporters. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on Saturday evening with thousands of Congress workers joining him, giving him a rousing welcome at the Tamil Nadu border. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will formally welcome the yatra at Parasala along the Kerala border on Sunday morning.

