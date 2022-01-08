Raid on Gutkha's Trader's Factory in Varanasi for Tax Evasion: Report

PTI
Varanasi // Updated: January 08, 2022, 21:31 IST
The tax authorities raided the factory of a gutkha trader in Varanasi’s Pandeypur, sources said on Saturday. So far, no official statement has come out in this regard.
A team raided the factory of gutkha trader Laxmikant Pandey, alias Pammi, on Friday night, they said. According to the sources, the team seized papers and a computer hard disk. Prima facie, tax evasion of lakhs of rupees has come to the fore, the sources said.
first published: January 08, 2022, 21:31 IST