Raided in Two Cases, Arrested in the Past: Why Karti, Father Chidambaram Remain in Probe Agencies' Bulls Eye

The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh.

The CBI on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at nine locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai, they said.

In the new case which is off shoot of an ongoing probe, the CBI has alleged that Karti Chidambaram had received Rs 50 lakh alleged bribe to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime, the officials said.

The father-son duo has been raided by investigating agencies in multiple other cases including the INX media case and Aircel-Maxis case in past few years. Karti is already under probe in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media.

Advertisement

Here is a timeline of the recent raids and arrests conducted against the Karti Chidambaram and his father P Chidambaram:

- In May 2017, the CBI had raided the house of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in Chennai in case regarding clearances given to INX media, which was once owned by Peter Mukerjea, for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. A total of at least 14 locations in Chidambaram’s home city of Chennai were searched by the CBI.

- In 2018, the ED had lodged the money laundering case against P Chidambaram in this regard.

- In February 2018, Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX media case from Chennai airport. Later in March, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Karti.

- In July 2018, the father and the son were also named in the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Aircel-Maxis case.

- In the same year in January, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at ten premises linked to Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram in Delhi, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

- In August 2019, P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media. In the first two month, he was under the police and judicial custody of the CBI for custodial interrogation. This has been followed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, where he was lodged in Tihar Jail.

Advertisement

- P Chidambaram was released from jail in December 2019 after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the INX Media case.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.