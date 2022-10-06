Raids, Show-Cause Notice: Govt to Take Strict Action Against Cough Syrup Maker for Child Deaths in Gambia

After the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical product alert on four cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is planning to send a show-cause notice to the drug-maker, News18 has learnt.

“Multiple meetings are going on at CDSCO and a show-cause notice to the company is likely to be sent by evening," a government official privy to the development told News18.

The government has launched investigation into the matter after the WHO raised concern.

“A thorough investigation has been ordered into the matter which will begin with the raids on the manufacturing sites and random sample checks across India. All samples picked so far have already been sent to the lab for testing," the official further said.

Meanwhile, Gambia has launched a door-to-door campaign to get rid of cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths. Director of Health Dr Mustapha Bittaye confirmed to the AP the wave of child deaths from acute kidney injury, sending shockwaves across the country of 2.4 million people and around the world.

WHO said on Wednesday the deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

It is a damning claim as it hit the reputation of the Indian pharmaceutical market globally, which until now has been known as the pharmacy to the world.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, during a press conference on Wednesday said, “WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in The Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children."

“The loss of these young lives is beyond heart-breaking for their families. The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India."

While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in The Gambia, the WHO suspects that such products may have been distributed to other countries as well. Hence, the UN agency recommends all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients.

He also told reporters that the WHO was conducting an investigation with Indian regulators and the company that made the syrups.

