Security personnel have been deployed on a beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district where a suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles was seized yesterday, ANI reported on Friday.

The boat, which was found floating close to the Raigad coast on Thursday, and had three AK-47 rifles and bullets, was spotted by locals who alerted the police.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday said they will investigate the yacht. “We are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) under the Arms Act and will conduct further investigations," said ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal. Police recovered some documents from the yacht and the ATS is investigating that too, he added. Agrawal and his team rushed to Raigad after three AK-47 rifles and live rounds were found on the 16-meter-long yacht which was spotted at Harihareshwar.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that on the face of it there was no terror link as the yacht, “Lady Han" was abandoned by its Australian owner Hana Lordorgan and her husband amid inclement weather near Muscat on June 26 while on their way to Europe.

Fadnavis made the statement after NCP legislator Aditi Tatkare raised the issue in the House. “The boat found drifted off the Raigad coast is owned by an Australian woman. Some semi-automatic weapons have been found on it," he said. “Central agencies and the state police have started an investigation into the matter, he added.

A Coast Guard official had said earlier on Thursday that there is no security threat. “It is a UK registered yacht which was sailing from Oman to Europe. It had given a distress call and people onboard were rescued by ships in the vicinity of Muscat on June 26," the official said.

The yacht also carried some small arms of the AK series, he said. The arms vendor has been contacted and the serial numbers of the weapons found onboard match with the ones missing from the vendor’s inventory, the official said.

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.

The yacht, called ‘Lady Han’ is owned by an Australian woman, Hana Laundergun. Laundergun and her husband, James Hobert, the captain of the vessel, were travelling to Muscat from Europe. They gave a distress call when the boat’s engine was damaged, on June 26 due to bad weather in Gulf of Oman. On June 27, the Korean Navy vessel ‘ROKS Dae Jo Yeong’ of Combined Task Force (CTF)- 151 had rescued all personnel. En route, the tow broke following which, the yacht, with arms consignment on board, was adrift, sources told News18.

(With agency inputs)

