Railway Helpline Turns Saviour for Woman Who Delivers Twins Inside Mumbai-Bound Train

The Public Service Utility wing of the Indian Railways has earned praise from passengers of a Mumbai-bound train at Harda in Madhya Pradesh by offering medical help to a pregnant woman who eventually delivered twins inside the train.

Purnima, a native of Bokaro district in Jharkhand, was travelling to Kalyan (Mumbai) with her husband Jitendra Kumar Verma in Pushpak Express on Wednesday. As the train was crossing Madhya Pradesh, the woman Purnima who had completed nine months of pregnancy started to feel labour pains.

Seeing the woman in distress, the co-passengers suggested the couple to reach out to the railway helpline for seeking immediate help. Jitendra immediately called up the Railway helpline 139 and the help promptly arrived at Harda railway station.

Advertisement

The Railway Medical Officer Dr Navin Jain reached the station in time and helped the woman deliver twins inside the train. All this while the train was held up at Harda railway station. After the delivery, RPF personnel rushed the mother and babies to district hospital.

“On an intimation from Dy Station Superintendent, we rushed to the station with our staff and performed the delivery with limited sources," said Dr Jain who urged pregnant women to avoid journeys in case they have completed pregnancy period.

Jitendra Verma turned emotional when he saw his twin baby boys. He extended heartfelt thanks the medical team and the RPF personnel who extrended help in distress. Both the mother and twin babies are stable and safe, Verma told News18.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.