Railway Installs Satellite-Based RTES in 93 Trains Passing Through Chhattisgarh

The Indian Railways has installed the Real-Time Information System (RTES) in 93 trains of the Raipur Railway Division. This device will help retrieve accurate information about the arrival of the train at the station. In association with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), these satellite-based devices have been installed in trains by railways. The information of arrival and departure of the train at the station will be received with the help of the RTES.

The RTES project was proposed for the installation of these devices in a total of 106 trains in the South East Central Railway. With this, passengers will be able to get accurate information about the location of trains. These satellite-based devices have been added to the engines of trains.

The satellite-based device installed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in the locomotives will read the speed of trains based on GPS and issue updates.

For tracking of trains through satellite, there is an automatic feed of trains as per location system device fitted in the locomotives. It will provide the facility of information about the location of trains.

The RTES will provide information about the running status of trains. If a train is running late, it will send the information regarding that too. This system will be installed in all the 106 trains in a phased manner.

Earlier, the location information of trains was available on the stations or digital apps. The location was updated based on the calculation based on average speed. Now, due to the introduction of this upgraded system of the RTES, the actual timing of arrival at the train station will be ascertained. Therefore, with this system, it will be easy to find out the location of the locomotives in real-time.

