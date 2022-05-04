Railways Announces Superfast Summer Special Train Connecting Mumbai With Kanpur

The Western Railway has announced that it will run a Superfast Summer Special Train between Mumbai Central and Kanpur’s Anwarganj. The weekly superfast special train will start from Mumbai Central on May 7.

Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway Pankaj Kumar Singh shared the train number of Mumbai Central-Kanpur Anwarganj–Mumbai Central Weekly Superfast Special Train.

Train number 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 11.05 hrs every Saturday from May 7 to June 11, 2022. It is expected to leave Borivali at 11.46 hrs, Vapi at 13.24 hrs, Surat at 14.43 hrs, and Vadodara at 16.38 hrs.

On the second day, it will depart at 20.25 hrs from Kota at 01.00 hrs, Gangapur City at 03.10 hrs, Bharatpur at 05.10 hrs, Achhnera at 06.10 hrs, Mathura at 07.35 hrs, Mathura Cantt at 07.50 hrs, Hathras City at 08.27 hrs, Kasganj at 09.50 hrs, Farrukhabad at 11.30 It will reach Kanpur Anwarganj at 15.35 hrs, leaving Kannauj at 13.05 hrs and Bilhaur at 13.27 hrs.

During the return journey, 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj–Mumbai Central Weekly Superfast Special train will start from Kanpur’s Anwarganj at 18.40 hrs every Sunday from May 8 to June 12, 2022. It will leave Bilhaur at 19.22 hrs, Kannauj at 19.55 hrs, Farrukhabad at 21.20 hrs, Kasganj at 23.00 hrs, Hathras City at 23.50 hrs.

On the second day, it will leave Mathura Cantt at 01.00 hrs, Mathura Jn at 01.25 hrs, Achhnera at 02.35 hrs, Bharatpur at 03.10 hrs, Gangapur City at 04.35 hrs, Kota at 06.40 hrs, Ratlam 10.40 hrs, Vadodara 14.50 hrs, Surat at 16.35 hrs, Vapi at 17.54 hrs and Borivali at 21.40 hrs and reach Mumbai Central at 22.30 hrs.

This Superfast Summer Special train includes AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

