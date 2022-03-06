Railways Begins Advance Booking Of Parcel Space, Delhi Division Earns 'Highest Ever' Rs 3.42 Crore on Day 1

After it implemented its advance booking facility for parcel space, the Delhi division of the Northern Railway earned a record revenue on the first day of Rs 3.42 crore, the highest ever. Modified guidelines of the railway board now allow booking of seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR) or parcel van up to 90 days in advance.

On March 5, 2022, Delhi division opened advance booking of parcel space scheme at its parcel offices. Within three hours, it received booking for 94 VP/LVPH single-side trips on three Rajdhani express trains. These were Rajdhani 12302 and 12306 (New Delhi-Howrah) and 12424 (New Delhi-Guwahati) and two express trains, New Delhi-Guwahati Sampark Kranti (22450) and New Delhi-Guwahati weekly train(14038).

Chief public relations officer of the Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar, said it was an achievement by the division, and that it resulted in a total advance freight of Rs 2.46 crore already deposited with the Indian Railways. Delhi division, on this day, collected Rs 3.42 crore as parcel revenue – parcel bookings, leases and advance freight – which is the highest ever amount for the division, Kumar added.

Kumar further said more customers were placing indents and many more had shown an interest in availing the scheme in the next few days.

A senior official from Delhi division told News18 that Rs 3.04 crore had come in from the New Delhi railway station’s parcel office itself. The official said while previous guidelines allowed a booking of 120 days with 10 per cent advance payment and simpler terms, it was being misused. But, the new terms were much more fruitful for vendors as well as the railways, the official added.

