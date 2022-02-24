Indian Railways Cancels 13 Trains Connecting Major Cities, Including Delhi, Jammu; Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways has cancelled at least 13 trains connecting several major cities. These train services have been cancelled owing to the doubling work between Pancharatnam-Dudhnoi in the Rangiya Division of Northeast Frontier Railway.

According to Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar, due to non-interlocking works, 13 trains operating between major cities of New Delhi, Assam, Tripura, Punjab, Jammu, and many states are being cancelled for the scheduled dates.

The following trains are being cancelled:

22450 New Delhi-Guwahati Express will remain cancelled on February 23.

Train no. 15621 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, train no. 19616 Kamakhya-Udaipur Kavi Guru Express, train no. 14619 Agartala-Firozpur, train no. 14038 New Delhi-Silchar and train no. 19305 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya will remain cancelled on February 24.

Train no. 15622 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Express will remain cancelled on February 24 and train no. 22449 Guwahati-New Delhi Express will remain cancelled on February 26.

Train no. 15655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will remain cancelled on February 27 meanwhile, train no. 19306 Kamakhya-Dr. Ambedkarnagar Express will remain cancelled on February 27.

Train no. 19615 Udaipur-Kamakhya Kavi Guru, 14620 Firozpur-Agartala and train no. 14037 Silchar-New Delhi Express will remain cancelled on February 28.

6 trains were cancelled on February 22:

On Tuesday (February 22) the Northern Railway authorities had cancelled 6 trains and changed the routes of 15 trains owing to non-interlocking at Aishbagh railway station.

Moreover, as a result, some trains were also instructed to end their journey before the destination.

