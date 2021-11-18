Railways Cancels, Diverts Several Ghaziabad-bound Trains. Check List Here

The Indian Railways has suspended as well as diverted several Ghaziabad-bound trains. The Northern Railway is building a third foot over bridge at Ghaziabad railway station. The decision of cancellation or diversion was taken given the construction work. The rail traffic will be affected from November 24 to November 27 and at least nine trains passing through the Ghaziabad railway station have been completely cancelled.

Besides, the route of 7 trains has been changed. Similarly, the timings of 6 trains have also been changed. The 08477 Puri Yog Nagri Rishikesh Special Express will be given a halt of 25 minutes at Sahibabad Station on November 24.

A tweet from the railways informs, “Provision of a third foot over bridge at Ghaziabad railway station has been made by Delhi Division of Northern Railway. It will increase the passenger amenities and better infrastructure. The following trains will be affected due to completion of this work."

>The list of cancelled trains is:

Train No. - 04183/04184 : Tundla Delhi Jn. Tundla AEMU special will be cancelled on 24th and 26th November

Train No - 04444/04443: New Delhi Ghaziabad New Delhi Special will remain cancelled on 24th and 26th November

Train No - 04439: Palwal New Delhi Ghaziabad Special will remain cancelled on 24th and 26th November.

Train No – 04459/04460: Delhi Jn. Saharanpur Delhi Junction MEMU specials will remain cancelled on 26th November.

Train No. - 04335/04336: Moradabad Ghaziabad Moradabad Special will remain cancelled on 26 November.

>The partially cancelled trains from 24th to 26th November are:

Train No – 04407 Palwal Ghaziabad EMU Special

Train No. 04409 Ghaziabad Shakurbasti EMU Special

Train Number – 04419 Mathura Jn Ghaziabad EMU Special

Train Number – 04420 Ghaziabad Mathura Jn. emu special

