Railways Minister Announces Roll-out of Semi-high Speed Vande Bharat Express, 5G Services in Odisha Soon

Semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express will be rolled out in the state very soon, announced Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bhubaneswar.

The Union Minister said, “At present, two Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured in India. In January or February, we will be manufacturing at least 4 or 5 trains a month. Under this plan, a circuit is underway in Odisha. We are examining the electrification and other essential parts for running the Vande Bharat train in Odisha."

During the programme, Vaishnaw, who is also the Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Minister at the Centre, announced that the much-awaited 5G network services will be launched in Odisha in the first phase.

Advertisement

“The equipment required for the 5G network in Odisha is already in place. The 5G services will be launched here within 2-3 months," he confirmed.

He also revealed that an Express train featuring the rich and ancient culture of Lord Jagannath will be plying very soon in the state. “The Jagannath circuit has been made in Odisha and it will be launched during Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath," he announced.

Work for the development of 32 stations has been completed and work is under process for four more stations. The work for Bhubaneswar railway station is also on the right track along with Puri station," Vaishnaw said.

Read all the Latest India News here