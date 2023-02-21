The Indian Railways has earned roughly Rs 7 crore a day on an average, thanks to the ticket cancellation charges and non-cancellation of wait-listed tickets between 2019 and 2022, an RTI reply shows.

More than 31 crore tickets were cancelled between 2019 and 2022 that brought Rs 6,297 crore in revenue, that is, Rs 4.31 crore per day on an average, for the Indian Railways.

In the reply to an RTI filed by News18, the ministry further said there has been around 32% jump in the earnings of the railways from the cancellation in the last two years –- from Rs 1,660 crore in 2021 to Rs 2,184 crore in 2022.

In 2020, Railways got Rs 796 crore from cancellation of tickets, which is about Rs 2.17 crore per day on an average. This increased to nearly Rs 6 crore per day in 2022, that is, Rs 2,184 crore. Since 2020, the revenue generation from ticket cancellation has jumped around three times, the data shows.

Non-Cancellation of Wait-Listed Tickets

The RTI data also revealed that at least 9.03 crore wait-listed tickets were not cancelled in 2019-2022 that allowed the railways to earn Rs 4,107 crore. The earning of the national transporter from the wait-listed tickets that were not cancelled jumped around 2.5 times between the calendar year 2021 and 2022 – from Rs 713 crore to Rs 1,604 crore.

Rs 91 crore Earned Every Day in 2019-22 from Tickets

The RTI also said Railways earned Rs 1.33 lakh crore with the booking of 162 crore tickets between 2019 and 2022. The total tickets booked has reported a jump of around 30% between 2019 and 2022 and about 12% between 2021 and 2022, the data shows.

How Much Do We Lose When We Cancel a Ticket?

The cancellation charges depend on the time and the status of the ticket. As per the ministry, if a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train, a minimum per passenger cancellation charges ranging between Rs 240 and Rs 180 plus GST are deducted at the flat rate depending upon the AC class. For sleeper class, it is flat Rs 120 per person, and for second class it is Rs 60.

Further, if the ticket is presented for cancellation between 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, 25% of the fare subject the minimum of the cancellation charge for all AC classes and if it is cancelled within 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train irrespective of distance 50% of fare subject to a minimum of the cancellation charge plus GST applicable for all AC classes.

Also, no refund of fare is admissible on the ticket having confirmed reservation in case ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

And in case of RAC e-tickets as well, no refund of fare is admissible in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Cancellation of Wait-Listed Ticket

For a wait-listed ticket, the refund of fare is made after deducting the clerkage charge — Rs 60 per passenger plus GST applicable for all AC class — if the ticket cancelled up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train irrespective of the distance. However, no refunds are granted on wait-listed ticket after 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Further, for the wait-listed e-tickets on which of all passengers are on waiting list even after preparation of the reservation chart, refund is credited to the account from which booking transaction took place after deducting clerkage charges. But in case of wait-list i-ticket, people have to visit the computerised Passenger Reservation System counter up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. No refund of fare is granted on wait-listed ticket after 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, the rules say.

