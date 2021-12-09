Railways Resumes Food Facility in 71 Trains Across India, 9 Pass through Bhopal

The Indian Railways has resumed the special food and meal facility in 71 trains running across the country. This food facility was stopped in trains after the announcement of the first lockdown back in March 2020. And now 18 months later, the railways is slowly reintroducing the meal facility for the convenience of passengers. The special facility has already been resumed in 9 trains, including Puri-Jodhpur Express, passing through Bhopal.

As per the reports, the passengers travelling in trains will now be provided with hot meals during the journey. They will get this freshly prepared food on order. The facility will be available only in the select trains allowed by the railway administration.

Among the total 71 trains wherein the food facility has been resumed, at least 9 pass through Bhopal. These include Jaipur Express, Chennai Central Jaipur Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Goa Express, Puri Jodhpur Express, Nizamuddin Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti, Shatabdi Express and Kanyakumari Express,

Earlier, the railways allowed the sale of ready-to-eat food in the trains, but now as the Covid-19 situation improves, it has been decided to provide freshly prepared food to the passengers. The food will include dishes such as lentils, rice, roti, different vegetables, and sweets.

The Indian Railways is also ensuring that the Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed while preparing the food inside the trains. Besides, even passengers are expected to follow all the guidelines while travelling on trains.

