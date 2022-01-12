Railways Short-terminates, Short-originates 2 Trains Passing Through UP, Bihar. Details

The Indian Railways has either short-terminated or diverted a couple of trains passing through various cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The decision was made given the electronic interlocking work being carried out at the Patliputra station of East Central Railway.

Due to the ongoing work, the railways short terminated/short originated two trains operating between Gorakhpur and Paltiputra Junction.

North Eastern Railways Spokesperson stated that two trains have been short terminated/short originated due to pre-non-interlock and non-interlock work at Patliputra railway station. Therefore, the train passengers travelling on this route are advised to check the updated information before their journey to avoid any last-minute problems.

Short-terminated train:

15080, Gorakhpur-Patliputra Express will be short-terminated at Chhapra Rural Railway Station on 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th January 2022.

Short-originated train:

15079, Patliputra-Gorakhpur Express will start from Chhapra Rural Railway station instead of from Patliputra on 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th January 2022.

In the last few days, the railways has cancelled several trains, primarily in North India, either due to fog or interlocking work in various divisions.

The railway administration is currently focussed on increasing modern facilities in the existing trains to revive tourism, badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

