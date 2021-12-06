Railways Starts Charging Vehicle Owners 'Entry Fee' at New Delhi Railway Station

The Northern Railways has resumed charging private and commercial vehicles “entry fee" at New Delhi Railway Station. The decision was taken to restrict “unauthorized" vehicle parking that causes congestion in parking lanes.

The access-controlled parking system was introduced in March last year but had to be suspended due to the Covid pandemic. Now, it has been resumed to resolve the problem of unwanted jams in the parking lot. Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this information in Rajya Sabha on Friday. He shared details about the fixation of the parking charges by Northern Railways.

In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, “To manage traffic movement and prohibit unauthorized parking which leads to overcrowding in parking lanes, pick-up at New Delhi Railway Station we have decided to levy entry fee on vehicles."

According to new rules, the commercial vehicles entering New Delhi Railway station premises will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 30 for 0-8 minutes. No money will be charged from personal vehicle owners for the first 8 minutes. If the waiting time of your vehicle on the lanes is between 8 to 15 minutes, you will be charged Rs 50 regardless of the type of vehicle. An amount of Rs 200 will be charged to the owners of personal and commercial vehicles if they wait for 15-30 minutes on the lanes in New Delhi Railway premises.

Railway Minister Ashwini, in a written response in Rajya Sabha, said that no pick-up or drop facility will be allowed beyond a period of 30 minutes.

“However, if a passenger wishes to wait for more than 30 minutes, he can park the vehicle in the area earmarked for parking for which the parking rates have been fixed." Minister further added.

