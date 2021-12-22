Railways Starts Disposable Blanket-Pillow Facility on Trains. Here's How Much it Costs

The Indian Railways will now provide disposable bedroll kits to the passengers on trains. As per railway officials, this facility will be available only on selected trains. This kit will carry materials of daily use. The railways has entrusted a contractor, whose workers will sell these kits on trains.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the railways used to provide blankets and pillows. However, when the trains resumed, they stopped doing so to stop the spread of the virus.

The disposable bedroll kits will be provided to travellers on long-distance trains. For example, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Golden Temple Mail and Paschim Express are some of the trains this facility will be available.

The passengers will have to pay Rs 150 for this service. The bag carries toothpaste, masks and a blanket.

Specifications:

Total Price Rs 150.00

1- Bed Sheet White (20 GSM)

48 x 75

(1220mm x 1905mm)

2- Blanket Grey/Blue (40 GSM)

54 x 78

(1370mm x 1980mm)

3- Inflatable Air Pillow White

12 x 18

4- Pillow Cover WHITE

5- Face Towel/Napkin WHITE

6- Three Face Masks

The price of the disposable bedroll kits may vary according to the zones. In some zones, toothpaste and sanitiser are also being given in the kit, while only blankets, pillows and sheets are being offered in others.

Three types of disposable bedroll kits will be available on the train. One kit will contain a non-woven blanket, non-woven bed sheet, non-woven pillow and its cover, disposable bag, toothpaste, toothbrush, hair oil, comb, sanitiser pouch, pepper soap and tissue paper. The price of this kit has been fixed at Rs 300, while if a person wishes to purchase only a blanket, Rs 150 will be charged.

Western Railway officials informed that at least two people will board the trains and they will sell disposable bedrolls. These workers will sell these packets at a minimum rate of Rs 150 per packet.

