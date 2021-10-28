Railways Terminates Several Trains Destined to, Originating From Jharkhand. Details

With the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, more people across the country are making travel plans to visit their friends and family during the festive season. The Indian Railways had recently announced plans to run several festive special trains across India so that people can return to their hometowns or visit their friends.

However, just a few days ahead of Diwali and Chhath, now the Indian Railways has terminated several trains destined to and originating from Jharkhand.

The Indian Railways on Wednesday evening announced the cancellation of several pairs of special trains but did not give a reason. According to the Indian Railways notification, it stated that due to unavoidable conditions, trains destined to Jharkhand or passing through the state have been terminated or partially cancelled.

As per the notice, trains going to or coming from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have been temporarily cancelled.

Due to the cancellation of trains, thousands of people will have to cancel their plans.

>Cancelled Trains

Train No. 03026 Bhopal-Howrah Special Express will remain cancelled on November 3.

Train No. 03025 Howrah-Bhopal Express Special will remain cancelled on November 1.

Train No. 09608 Madar Junction-Kolkata Express Special will remain cancelled on November 1

Train No. 09607 Kolkata-Madar Junction Express Special will remain cancelled on October 28

Train No. 02365 Bhopal-Singrauli Express will remain cancelled on October 30

Train No. 02366 Singrauli-Bhopal Express will remain cancelled on November 2

Train No. 02373 Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin will remain cancelled on October 31

Train No. 02374 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Express Special will remain cancelled on November 1

Train No. 03349 Singrauli-Patna Express Special will run from Chaupan instead of Singrauli from October 30 to November 2

Train No. 03350 Patna-Singrauli Express Special will run from October 29 to November 1 instead of Singrauli till Chaupan

