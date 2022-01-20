Railways to Act Against Those Who Talk Loudly Over Phone, Play Music on Trains

The Ministry of Railways has now decided to take strict action against those speaking loudly over the phone or playing music while travelling on trains. The train Staff will also be held responsible for the inconvenience faced by passengers.

The Ministry of Railways was constantly receiving complaints about people talking loudly on their phones and listening to music. These complaints prompted the ministry to order strict guidelines.

Guidelines after 10 P.M

No passenger will talk in a loud voice on their cell phones or listen to music at high volume, which disturbs the co-passengers.

Except for the nightlight, all the lights should be turned off.

Passengers travelling in groups will not be able to interact until late at night. Action will be taken on a co passenger’s complaint.

Checking staff, R.P.F, electrician, catering and maintenance staff will have to work in such a manner which will not disturb the passengers.

Along with all these conditions, people aged above 60, physically disabled and lone women passengers will be provided all the necessary help by the railway staff.

Confirming the development regarding public etiquette by the ministry, a western railway official said that they have recently started a two week-long drive in this direction. The official said that under this drive, ticket checkers and other railway staff will be counselling the passengers for not talking loudly on their phones. The staff will also advise passengers to not listen to music without earphones.

The railway’s move has been welcomed by experts. President of Rail Yatri Parishad said that the nuisance caused by loud music in public transport should be tackled in the same way the issue of ticketless travellers is countered.

