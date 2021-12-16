Railways to Add Temporary Coaches To Trains Passing Through These Cities

The Indian Railways has decided to add temporary coaches to several trains being operated by North Western Railway. This move will increase the number of berths for the passengers. These trains mainly pass through the cities in Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Additional coaches of different classes will be added to these trains running in both directions between Hisar-Coimbatore and Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

North Western Railway has also decided to start a Monthly Season Ticket (MST) facility in 4 pairs of trains.

Additional coaches are being added to these trains

1. Temporary increase of coaches in train number 22475/22476, Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar rail service from Hisar on 15.12.21 and Coimbatore on 18.12.21 in 01 Second AC and 01 Third AC class coaches.

2. Temporary increase of 02-second chair car class coach is being done on 15.12.21 in train number 12065/12066, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer rail service.

The facility of Monthly Season Ticket (MST) is also being sequentially started in these trains. Rail passengers will now be able to travel based on Monthly Season Ticket (MST) in 04 pairs of trains running under North Western Railway.

North Western Railway has decided to start a Monthly Season Ticket (MST) facility for passengers travelling in 4 pairs of trains. Now the facility of monthly season tickets has been started in 51 pairs (total 102) trains under NWR:-

Train No. 09721/09722, Jaipur-Udaipur City-Jaipur

Train No. 12991/12992, Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City

Train No. 22977/22978, Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur

Train No. 14809/14810, Jodhpur-Jaisalmer-Jodhpur

