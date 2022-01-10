Railways to Cancel, Divert or Short-Terminate 13 Trains Due to Construction Work

The Indian Railways is forced to cancel, divert, or short-terminate at least 13 trains due to the ongoing construction work. The railways is constructing limited-height subways in several sections, and therefore, apart from Uttar Pradesh, trains of New Delhi, Bihar and Maharashtra will also be affected.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, said that these 13 trains will have a cancellation, diversion, control, short termination or short origination.

>Cancelled Trains

05169/05170 Ballia-Varanasi-Ballia unreserved special trains running on January 9 will remain cancelled.

01747/01748 Prayagraj Rambagh-Bhatni-Prayagraj Rambagh unreserved special trains running on 09 January will remain cancelled.

>Trains With Diverted Routes

- 12562 New Delhi-Jayanagar Express running from New Delhi on 08 January will be diverted via the converted route Prayagraj-Janghai-Jaunpur-Aunrihar.

- 15018 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express running from Gorakhpur on 09 January will be diverted via the converted route Odihar-Jaunpur-Janghai-Prayagraj.

- 05135 Chhapra-Audihar unreserved special train running from Chhapra on 07 February will be diverted via the Phephna-Indara-Odihar converted route.

- 11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jayanagar Express running from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 06 February will be diverted via the converted route Aunrihar-Indara-Phephna.

- 05136 Odihar-Chhapra unreserved special train running from Aunrihar on 07 February will be diverted via the converted route Odihar-Indara-Phephna.

>Control

-15008 Lucknow-Varanasi City Express will run on Varanasi division on January 09 by controlling 45 minutes.

-22428 Anand Vihar Terminus-Ballia Express will run on Varanasi division on January 09 by controlling 60 minutes.

>Short Termination

- 05147 Bhatni-Varanasi City unreserved special train running from Bhatni on 09 January will have a short termination at Aurihar.

- 05148 Varanasi City-Bhatni unreserved special train will run from Aunrihar to Varanasi City on 09 January.

