Railways To Offer Disposable Blanket-Pillow Kit in Trains. Here's How Much They Cost

The Indian Railways will now provide disposable blankets and pillows to the passengers during these winters. Earlier, the bedroll facility was free for the passengers, but now the railways will charge for disposable blankets and pillows. The railways discontinued the facility in AC coaches and Rajdhani trains when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

According to reports, the railways has installed kiosks for bedrolls at some railway stations where people can buy disposable sheets, pillows, and blankets as per their needs. The railways has installed disposable linen kiosks at some stations of the Danapur division.

The decision was made given the winter season and the rising demand for bedroll kits in trains. Passengers will have to pay a separate fee of Rs 300 for the disposable travel bedroll kit.

Various railway divisions, including Delhi, have decided to provide disposable bed sheets, blankets in the stations. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, free blankets, sheets and pillows were provided to the passengers.

The disposable bedroll facility will be provided to passengers travelling in AC coaches. The Delhi division has also started the facility for five dozen trains running from the national capital to different parts of India.

A Western Railway official said, “We have appointed a private contractor to sell bedroll kits in trains. At least two persons deployed by private contractors will board the trains and they will sell disposable bedrolls."

As per the reports, three types of disposable bedroll kits will be available on the train. One kit will contain a non-woven blanket, non-woven bed sheet, non-woven pillow and its cover, disposable bag, toothpaste, toothbrush, hair oil, comb, sanitiser pouch, paper soap and tissue paper.

