Railways to Operate 13 Pairs of Special Trains With Unreserved Seats During Festive Season

The Indian Railways on Monday evening announced to operate special reserved trains as unreserved trains in the East Central Railway zone from Tuesday, October 26.

According to a senior Indian Railways officer, Indian Railways will be operating 13 pairs of special trains with unreserved seats. “Railways has decided to convert reserved 2nd sleeper class coaches as unreserved coaches," added the officer.

The officer further added that since the coaches will be unreserved, people planning last moment festive travelling can buy tickets for the unreserved coaches a few minutes before the train’s departure. However, every person travelling in the unreserved coaches will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate guidelines while travelling in the unreserved coaches.

Train numbering 02567/02568 Saharsa-Patna-Saharsa Rajyarani special train has a total of 17 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, three coaches – D-15, D-16 and D-17 will be unreserved.

Train numbering 03205/03206 Saharsa-Patliputra-Saharsa Express special train has a total of 5 coaches. During the festive season, 3 coaches – D-03, D-04 and D-05 - will be unreserved.

Train numbering 03653/03654 Jaynagar-Danapur-Jaynagar special train has a total of 9 reserved general coaches. During the festive season, 03 coaches – D-07, D-08 and D-09 - will be unreserved.

Train numbering 03227/03228 Saharsa-Rajendra Nagar-Saharsa special train currently has 09 reserved coaches. During the festive season, 3 coaches – D-15, D-16 and D-17 - will be converted into unreserved coaches.

Train numbering 03233/03234 Rajgir-Danapur-Rajgir special train has a total of 19 general reserved coaches. During the festive season, 04 coaches – D-16, D-17, D-18 and D-19 - will be of unreserved category.

Train numbering 03243/03244 Patna-Bhabua Road-Patna special train has a total of 22 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, 04 coaches – D-19, D-20, D-21 and D-22 - will be of unreserved category.

Train numbering 03249/03250 Patna-Bhabua Road-Patna special train has a total of 3 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, 3 coaches – D-11, D-12 and D-13 - will be of unreserved category.

Train numbering 03305/03306 Dhanbad-Dehri On Sone-Dhanbad special train currently has a total of 16 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, 04 coaches – D-13, D-14, D-15 and D-16 - will be of unreserved category.

Train numbering 03329/03330 Dhanbad-Patna-Dhanbad Festival special train has a total of 6 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, 3 coaches – D-04, D-05 and D-06 - will be of unreserved category.

Train numbering 03347/03348 Patna-Barkakana-Patna special train has a total of 4 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, 3 coaches – D-02, D-03 and D-04 - will operate as unreserved categories.

Train numbering 03349/03350 Patna-Singrauli-Patna special train has a total of 4 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, 3 coaches – D-02, D-03 and D-04 - will be of unreserved category.

Train numbering 05549/05550 Jaynagar-Patna-Jaynagar special train has a total number of 9 reserved general class coaches. During the festive season, 03 coaches – D-07, D-08 and D-09 - will be of unreserved category.

