Indian Railways to Operate 36 Trains With Additional Coaches Across India. Check Details Here

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that they will operate at least 36 pairs of trains with additional coaches given a large number of bookings from across the country. Speaking to media person, a senior Indian Railways official said: “With Coronavirus case numbers decreasing, people across the country in large numbers are booking train tickets to visit their friends and family members. Seeing the rush of booking, the railways decided to operate trains with additional coaches."

The officer added that trains with additional coaches will connect Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

According to Indian Railways notification, train numbering 16210/16209 Mysore-Ajmer-Mysore train will run with additional sleeper class coaches between December 2 and January 2.

A senior Indian Railways officer told the media that Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur, Bhiwani-Kanpur-Bhiwani, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer, Kothi -Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer and Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur trains will also be running with additional coaches.

The officer added that the Indian Railways has also decided to operate Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur, Udaipur-Jaipur-Udaipur, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Madar - Kolkata - Madar, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur, Jaipur-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur and Jodhpur-Bhopal-Jodhpur with additional coaches.

Besides, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, Sriganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar, Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar, Shriganganagar-Nanded-Sriganganagar, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer and Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur will be operating with additional coaches, the officer added.

The trains will run with additional coaches, including second class sleeper coaches and third AC, the officer said. “All the additional coaches will be reserved second class sleeper or AC coaches," added the Indian Railways officer.

The senior Indian Railways officer further told the media that the railways is operating the trains with additional coaches citing the rush of passengers during the winter season. “The addition of coaches to the train is temporary. The trains will be operated with an additional coach between December 2 and January 5."

