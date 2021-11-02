Railways To Operate Special Trains To Meet Chhath Puja Rush

Indian Railways has announced to operate a few more special trains to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar to meet the rush ahead of Chhath Puja. Thousands of people have booked tickets to visit their friends and family this festive season but there are many who are not able to book tickets due to high demand.

Indian Railways recently announced to operate a festival special train between Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi and Lucknow. The operation of the train will start from November 2.

Train numbering 08611 Ranchi-Lucknow festival special train will depart from Ranchi on November 2. The train during its journey will halt at Ramgarh Cantt, Barkakana, Khalari, Daltonganj and Garhwa. The train will also halt at several major stations in Bihar including Gaya. Train number 08612 Lucknow-Ranchi festival special train will depart from Lucknow on November 4.

Advertisement

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said, “The train will especially benefit people who got their leaves approved at the last moment."

Seeing the rush of passengers, the Indian Railways has announced to operate a festival special train from Durg in Chhattisgarh to Patna. The Chhath Puja special train will start its journey from Durg and to Patna, via Ranchi and Chakradharpur in Jharkhand.

The Durg-Patna festival special train will start its journey at 8:50am on November 7 and reach Patna the next day. The returning train will start its journey at 7am on November 8.

The Indian Railways is also gearing up to operate the high speed train Vande Bharat Express between Ranchi and Howrah. As per claims of Indian Railways, the distance between Ranchi and Howrah will be covered in five hours. The average speed of Vande Bharat is 160 km/hr.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.