Railways to Operate Special Trains With Extra Coaches Between Maharashtra, Rajasthan

The Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains connecting Rajasthan and Maharashtra with additional coaches from November 11. The announcement came on Monday evening due to the growing number of people booking tickets to travel between the two states.

A senior officer of the North Western Railway told the media that with the novel coronavirus cases on the decline and relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown, people in large numbers from Maharashtra and Rajasthan are booking tickets during the festive season.

“Citing a large number of bookings, the Indian Railways has decided to operate trains between Rajasthan and Maharashtra with additional coaches for the comfort of the people," added the Indian Railway officer.

According to the Indian Railway officer, a second sleeper class coach will be added temporarily with the Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train.

The officer further stated that the Indian Railways has decided to operate Jaipur-Gomti-Jaipur special trains having Linke Hofmann Busch coaches. The LHB coaches to be installed in the train have been manufactured in the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala. The Jaipur-Gomti-Jaipur special train will operate from November 12.

North Western Railway spokesperson Captain Shashi Kiran said, “Keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers and extra rush during the festive season, an additional second class sleeper coach is being added to the Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train."

Captain Shashi Kiran further added that train numbering 04707/04708, Bikaner-Dadar special, will run with an additional second sleeper class coach between November 11 and 30 and train numbering 04708 Dadar-Bikaner special train will operate with an additional coach between November 12 and December 1.

The North Western Railway spokesperson further said that all the trains are reserved express trains and people will have to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while travelling in the trains or will be penalised with fines.

