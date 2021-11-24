Railways to Operate Trains Connecting Khajuraho, Chhatarpur With Maharashtra, UP

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced their plans to operate trains connecting Madhya Pradesh’s heritage site with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to a senior Indian Railways official, the train will connect Madhya Pradesh’s heritage tourist sites Chhatarpur and Khajuraho with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The special train will start operating from November 28 and 29.

“The Indian Railways announced plans to operate trains connecting Chhatarpur and Khajurao as people since long have been searching and demanding trains for the duo cities in Madhya Pradesh," said an Indian Railway official.

The official further added that for a long time, people from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding trains for Khajuraho and Chhatarpur. “Both the cities are heritage sites and a large number of tourists visit both the cities. Due to the historical values and several tourist spots in and around the cities, people in large numbers were booking tickets for the duo stations," added the official.

“With Winter holidays coming, the Indian Railways decided to run trains connecting the duo cities with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra so the people can travel with ease and enjoy their holiday," added the officer.

The officer further added that the train will connect Chhatarpur and Khajuraho with Prayagraj, Naini, Shankargarh, Manikpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Kharagpur, Tikamgarh, Lalitpur, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nashik and Mumbai railway stations.

According to the Indian Railways notification, the train will start its journey from Mumbai for Prayagraj every Sunday and will start its journey from Prayagraj for Mumbai every Monday. The weekly train will be superfast.

According to Indian Railways, train number 01903 will start its journey every Sunday from Mumbai at 11:05 am and reach Chhatarpur around 12:05 am and in its return journey train number 01904 will start its journey from Prayagraj at 10:30 am and reach Chhatarpur at 7:35 am.

Train numbering 01903 and 01904 will have a total of 22 coaches including 2 sleeper coaches, 11 general class coaches and the rest are AC coaches.

