Railways to Resume 2 Passenger Trains on Rewari-Delhi Route From Dec 20

The Indian Railways will operate two passenger trains from Monday, December 20, on the Rewari-Delhi route. On Sunday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached Rewari, Haryana, to start and inspect these trains. He also announced the resumption of two passenger trains between Rewari-Delhi.

These trains were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, on December 20, the train for Rewari will leave at 4:10 pm from Old Delhi. On its return journey, the train will leave Rewari at 7.05 am. The train will follow its schedule from before it came to a halt during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, before the announcement of the resumption of trains, passengers used to wait for other special trains.

The minister inspected the railway corridor and a tendered company in Pali Gothda. He then left for Kathu, located on the Rajasthan Border.

On Saturday, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh had also reached Rewari for inspection. Rao attended a meeting and interacted with the workers at Rapamura House on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the passenger trains between Rohtak-Jind, Rewari-Panipat and Rewari-Sonipat via Rohtak-Jind remain shut from March 2020.

