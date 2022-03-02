Railways to Resume Services of Several Trains Ahead of Holi. Check List

The Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of trains that were suspended in December. The authorities have announced that the Shramjeevi express will resume from March 7, while the Sampoorna Kranti express will hit the tracks on March 16.
Similarly, Magadh Express — running between Islampur and New Delhi — will resume operations from March 8 and the North East Express will start its services from March 17. The decision to regularise the schedule of trains comes ahead of Holi and will address the influx of passengers during the festival.
Before this, the Sampoorna Kranti Express was cancelled for a day in a week and after this announcement, the train will run seven days a week. This will also ensure a convenient travel experience for passengers in Bihar.
The following trains have been regularised after this announcement-:
12024 – 23 Patna-Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi
12363 – 64 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi
12393 – 94 Patna New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti
12397 – 98 Gaya-New Delhi-Gaya Express
12561 – 62 Jaynagar-New Delhi-Jayanagar
13239 – 40 Patna – Kota – Patna
15203 – 04 Barauni-Lucknow-Barauni
13307 – 08 Firozpur-Dhanbad-Firozpur
15273 – 74 Raxaul-Anandvihar-Raxaul
12557 – 12558 Muzaffarpur-Anandvihar
13257 – 58 Danapur-Anandvihar-Danapur
12553 – 54 Saharsa-New Delhi-Saharsa
12391 – 92 Rajgir-New Delhi-Rajgir
14185 – 86 Gwalior-Barauni-Barauni
12505 – 06 Kamakhya-Anandvihar-Kamakhya
12367 – 68 Vikramshila Express
22405 – 06 Bhagalpur New Delhi Garib Rath
12369 – 70 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah
12327 – 28 Howrah-Dehradun Howrah
13483 – 84 Malda Town-Delhi
13413 – 14 Malda-Delhi-Malad
Train number 15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Triveni Express, which departs from Tanakpur, will be partially terminated at Chopan from 01.03.2022 to 31.03.2022. The train, however, will remain cancelled from Shaktinagar and Chopan.
Train number 15075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Triveni Express, departing from Shaktinagar, will partially originate from Chopan between 02.03.2022 to 30.03.2022. The train will remain cancelled between Shaktinagar and Chopan.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.