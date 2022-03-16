Railways to Run 3 Pairs of Holi Special Trains. Check List, Routes Here

With Holi round the corner, the Indian Railways has planned special trains on several routes to make travel convenient for passengers and to handle the inevitable rush. In addition, Indian Railways has decided to temporarily add some more coaches, extend the journeys of a few trains, and change the timetables of some of them. While some trains will run daily, others will operate on a bi-weekly, tri-weekly, or weekly basis.

Deepak Kumar, a spokesperson for Northern Railways, said the railways will run three more pairs of Holi special trains to enhance customer convenience.

Train number 02364- Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna reserved Holi special will leave Anand Vihar Terminal station at 11:30 pm on March 25 and 28 and will reach Patna at 5:30 pm the following day.

Delhi Junction-Gaya Holi special — train number 02398- will depart from Delhi Junction on March 23 and 26 at 8:10 am and will reach Gaya at 11 pm on the same day.

Train number 05557, Muzaffarpur- Valsad Holi special, will depart on March 22 and March 29 from Muzaffarpur station at 8:10 pm and will arrive at Valsad at 11:30 am on the third day.

Meanwhile, Central Railways has also made a few changes.

“Central Railway to run #Holi Special Trains between Mumbai & Thokur (Karnataka). Bookings for Train No. 01017 /01018 on Special Charges will open from 16.03.22 at PRS counters & IRCTC website," read the tweet of Central Railway.

