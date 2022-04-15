Railways to Run a Special Train Between Jaipur and Sainagar Shirdi. Check Details

The North Western Railway has decided to operate a weekly Superfast Special Train during the summer holidays. This train has been announced to operate weekly between Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Sainagar Shirdi - Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) train, which will take a total of 10 trips.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of North Western Railway, Train No. 09739 Dhehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Sainagar Shirdi Summer Weekly Superfast Special train service from Dhehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) from 22.04.22 to 24.06.22 leaves every Friday at 09:20 pm and will reach Shirdi at 08.30 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 09740, Sainagar Shirdi – Dhahar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Summer Weekly Superfast Special train service from Sainagar Shirdi will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 07.25 am every Sunday and arrive at Dhahar ka Balaji (Jaipur) at 08.10 am on Monday.

This train will halt at Jaipur, Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Nagda, Ujjain, Susanpur, Bhopal, Itarsi, Harda, Bhusawal, Manmad, and Kopargaon stations on the route.

Meanwhile, in other news, Indian Railways has decided to operate summer special trains connecting Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri. The passengers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal will benefit greatly from this initiative.

Moreover, to clear the extra rush of passengers, the railways recently also introduced 6 weekly summer special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Nagpur/Malda Town.

It has also announced plans to run several summer special trains at special fares to various destinations between Mumbai, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Surat, and Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh.

