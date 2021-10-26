Railways to Run Bi-weekly Air-conditioned Train Connecting Delhi and Mumbai

With the number of novel coronavirus cases declining, a large number of people across the country are visiting their friends and family to celebrate Diwali and Chhath. Citing rush of commuters, the Indian Railways has announced that they would operate several festive special trains across the country. The Indian Railways on Monday announced a bi-weekly air-conditioned train during the festive season to connect Maharashtra and New Delhi.

According to a senior Indian Railway officer, a bi-weekly air-conditioned special train will be operating between October 27 and November 29 between Bandra Terminus and Nizamuddin railway station.

“The Bandra-Nizamuddin-Bandra air-conditioned bi-weekly special train will make a total of 10 trips on each side during the festive season," added the officer.

The officer further said that the booking for the Bandra-Nizamuddin-Bandra air-conditioned bi-weekly festive season special train can be made both offline and online.

Kota Railway Division’s senior commercial manager Ajay Kumar Pal said that the train numbering 09189, the Nizamuddin air-conditioned festival special train, will start its journey from Bandra Terminus every Sunday and Wednesday between October 27 to November 28.

The train will start its journey from Bandra Terminus at 5:30 pm and will reach Kota at 4:40 am on the second day of its journey. The train will depart from Kota at 4:45 am and reach Nizamuddin station at 10:15 am on Monday and Thursday.

Pal further said that the train numbering 09190 Nizamuddin-Bandra air-conditioned festive special train will operate between October 28 and November 29. The train will start its journey from Nizamuddin station at 4:30 pm every Thursday and Monday. It will reach Kota around 9:15 pm and depart for Bandra at 9:20 pm. The train will reach Bandra the next day around 9:15 am.

Train numbering 09189 and 09190 during its journey will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, and Mathura.

As per Pal, the train will have a total of 18 coaches, including 10 air-conditioned third class coaches, six C-chair cars and two coaches of SLR.

