Railways to Run Special Train Connecting Bihar With Jammu Via UP and Punjab

The Indian Railways on Wednesday said that they will start operating special trains connecting Bihar and Jammu.

According to a senior officer of the Indian Railway, the special train will start its journey from Katihar in Bihar and will travel through important cities of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab to Jammu Tawi.

The officer further stated that train numbering 05755 Katihar-Jammu Tawi special express from November 12 will start its journey from Katihar at 00:15 am and reach Jammu Tawi at 10:10 am the next day.

According to Indian Railways notice, the Katihar-Jammu Tawi special train will halt at Khagaria Jn., Begusarai, Barauni, Hajipur, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, Jagadhri, Ambala, Sirhind Jn., Ludhiana Jn., Jalandhar Cantonment and Pathankot railway stations.

A senior Indian Railways officer told the media that the Katihar-Jammu Tawi special train is being operated keeping in mind a large number of ticket bookings from Bihar for Jammu Tawi soon after Chhath Puja.

“The Indian Railways decided to operate the Jammu Tawi special train for the comfort of people. The train is a reserved train and all people travelling in it will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB)," added the officer.

The Indian Railways earlier this week had announced to operate at least a dozen special trains connecting Bihar to other parts of the country temporarily. People in Bihar in large numbers are booking tickets to return to their workplace after celebrating Diwali and Chhath with family members.

A senior Indian Railways officer added that a few Chhath special festive trains are destined to Howrah, Anand Vihar, Sealdah, Tatanagar, Amritsar, Shalimar, Varanasi and Danapur.

“The Chhath Puja special trains will start their journey from Danapur, Rajgir, Raxaul, Banmankhi, Patna, Barkakana and Muzaffarpur," added the officer.

The officer further added that Chhath Puja special trains will be operated between November 12 and November 20.

