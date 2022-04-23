Railways To Run Summer Special Trains Between Mumbai and Banaras Via Ratlam. Details

The Western Railway (WR) zone of Indian Railways has decided to run summer special trains at special fares between Udhna-Banaras and Mumbai Central-Banaras. The decision has been taken by authorities for the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand during the summer season of 2022. Thousands of passengers will benefit from the step.

According to information received from railway officials, the Mumbai Central Banaras-Mumbai Central special train will take 16 trips.

Train No. 09183/09184 Mumbai Central- Banaras Special (Weekly)

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Banaras Special will leave Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 10.50 pm from April 27 until June 25, 2022. This train will reach Banaras at 10.30 am on Friday via Ratlam.

Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Special will run from Banaras every Friday from April 29 to June 17. It will leave from there at 2.30 pm and reach Mumbai Central at 4.35 am on Sunday via Ratlam. Three sleepers, 8 third AC, two second AC, and one first AC coach have been installed in this train.

Udhna-Banaras Schedule

Meanwhile, the officials said that the Udhna-Banaras-Udhna special train will make four trips. This train will run on Tuesdays from Udhna on April 26 and May 3. It will be flagged off at 7.25 am. This train will reach Banaras at 10.50 am on Wednesday via Ratlam, Ujjain.

Similarly, Banaras-Udhna Special Express will run from Banaras on Wednesdays on April 27 and May 4. It will be flagged off at 6.10 pm. This Ratlam division will reach Udhna at 8.10 pm on Thursday via Ujjain, Ratlam. This train will have 4 general and 16 sleeper coaches.

