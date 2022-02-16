Railways to Run Two Special Trains Connecting Jaipur, Jodhpur With Mumbai. Details

The Indian Railways will run two special trains connecting Jaipur and Jodhpur with Mumbai on 16 and 17 February. According to the railway management, there is often a lot of rush on the Mumbai route. Hence, to solve this, the administration also keeps on increasing the number of coaches at regular intervals. It also operates a lot of special trains.

The special trains between Rajasthan’s two cities and Mumbai will only run once.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the Railways is running Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus and Mumbai Central-Jaipur-Mumbai Central fare special trains. The full schedule of the trains has been released, and people travelling to and from Mumbai can easily take advantage of this.

The schedule of the Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi train is as follows:

Train No. 09035 (Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special train) will depart Bandra Terminus at 11 am on Wednesday, 16 February, and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4 am on 17 February.

Similarly, Train No. 09036 (or the Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special train) will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4.15 pm on Thursday, 17th February and will be reaching Bandra Terminus at 11.20 am on 18th February.

Mumbai Central-Jaipur Special train (Train no. 09039) will leave Mumbai Central at 11.55 am on 16th February and will reach Jaipur at 7.25 pm the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 09040, or the Jaipur-Mumbai train will leave Jaipur at 9.15 pm on 17 February and reach Mumbai Central at 3.10 pm on 18 February.

According to the railway management, the two trains will make only one round each to and from their destinations. After this, the services will be terminated.

