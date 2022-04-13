Railways to Run Unreserved Special Trains Between Kalka, Shimla. Check Details

The Indian Railways will operate special trains between Kalka-Shimla, Jammu-Udaipur, and Bandra Terminus-Jammu apart from summer special trains. The step will benefit the passengers travelling to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

According to the Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar, special trains will be operated between Kalka-Shimla, Jammu-Udaipur, and Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi as follows: -

— Train no. 01627/01624 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka Unreserved Mail Express will leave Kalka at 01.05 pm every day from 14.04.2022 to 30.06.2022 and will reach Shimla at 07.30 pm on the same day.

On the return journey, train no. 01624 Shimla-Kalka Special Daily Unreserved Mail Express Special train will leave Shimla at 09.20 am every day from 15.04.2022 to 01.07.2022 and will reach Kalka at 03.50 pm on the same day.

Advertisement

This train will stop at Sanwara, Dharampur Himachal, Barog, Solan, Salogra, Kandaghat, Shoghi, Taradevi, Jutogh, and Samar Hill stations on both the journeys.

-Train no. 04972 Jammu- Udaipur- Jammu weekly Garib Rath express special train will commence its journey on 14.04.2022 to 30.06.2022 and will reach Udaipur every day at 07.45 am.

Meanwhile, on the return journey, train no. 04971 Udaipur - Jammu Weekly Garib Rath Express Special train will leave Udaipur at 02.05 pm every Friday from 15.04.2022 to 01.07.2022 and will reach Jammu at 03.10 pm the next day.

The special train will halt at Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Dhuri, Jakhal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rewari, Alwar, Bandikui, Dausa, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Vijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chanderia and Mavli stations in both the directions.

-Train no. 04982 Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Weekly AC Superfast Special will reach Jammu Tawi every morning from 17.04.2022 to 12.06.2022.

Advertisement

On the return journey, train no. 04981 Jammu- Bandra Terminus weekly AC superfast special train will leave Jammu at 11.20 am on every Tuesday from 19.04.2022 to 14.06.2022 and will reach Bandra Terminus the next day at 10.10 am.

The train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura Jn., Delhi Safdarjung, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, and Pathankot Cantt stations in both the directions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.