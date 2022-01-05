Railways To Run Vande Bharat Express Train With Aluminium-Made Light Coaches

The Indian Railways is preparing to operate Vande Bharat Express Train with lightweight coaches made of aluminium. The addition of these special coaches to this high-tech train will also increase its speed. The work on the manufacturing of these lightweight coaches is underway.

Sources say that the Centre will announce the addition of these special coaches in Vande Bharat Train in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Railway Sources said that the proposal of adding these coaches to Vande Bharat Express Trains has already been sent to the higher officials of the rail ministry. After getting the green signal, an official announcement of the operation of high-speed mail-express trains in the country will be made.

Due to the lightweight of the coaches, the train will consume less fuel, eventually leading to less expenditure on the operations of semi-high speed trains.

The railways has been planning to increase the average speed of trains for a long time. With the addition of these coaches, the Vande Bharat train will operate at 160 kilometres per hour.

As per the railways, trains of such technology do not need to slow down on a curved line. The train automatically leans inwards and balances the force exerted from outside which also maintains the centrifugal force.

Presently, Railways is highly focussed on using the LHB coaches that have a life of about 35 years. LHB Coaches are considered safer in case of accidents, and railways is continuously replacing the old ICF coaches with LHB ones.

Earlier, the railways had planned to run a new train with lightweight coaches with the name of Train-20, which was proposed to be operated with sleeper coaches, instead of a chair car. But now the railways decided to add these coaches in the present Train 18 Vande Bharat Express Train only.

As per the sources, the railways is also planning to introduce a new train with Hyperloop technology which will be completely based on vacuum operations allowing the wagon to run at high speed.

