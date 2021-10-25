Railways to Shift Originating Station of Half Dozen Trains From Howrah to Shalimar

The Indian Railways from November is gearing up to change the arrival and departure timings of several special trains operating in the South Eastern Railway zone. They have also decided to change the origin and the final destination of several trains travelling through Jharkhand.

A large number of trains originating from Howrah and Malda stations in West Bengal connecting other important cities in the country travel through Jharkhand especially Tatanagar junction and Chakradharpur railway division.

According to reports, the Indian Railways is planning to shift the originating station of at least half a dozen trains from Howrah to Shalimar.

A senior Indian Railways officer stationed at Howrah said, “The originating station of several trains has been shifted to distribute the passenger load from Howrah station to others. Hundreds of trains originate from Howrah station which connects West Bengal with other states. In the last few days, a large number of people were boarding and de-boarding from trains."

“Citing Coronavirus and to prevent gatherings of people in large numbers at the Howrah station, the Indian Railways has decided to shift the originating stations of several trains," added the officer.

According to Indian Railways, “Originating stations have been changed but the timings of arrival and departure of all the trains will be the same."

The officer further stated that trains originating from Howrah and travelling through Jharkhand including Howrah-Lokmanya Terminal special train will start their journey from Shalimar station from November 4. The departure timings of the trains will remain the same.

The Indian Railways will also be changing the originating and terminating stations.

Howrah-Porbandar Special Train from January 13 and 15

Howrah-Okha Special Train from January 16 and 18

Howrah-Hyderabad Special Train from January 2 and 4

Howrah-Chennai Special Train from January 14 and 15

Howrah-Puri Special Train from January 14

Howrah-Vasco da Gama Special Train from January 1 and 4

