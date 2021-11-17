Railways to Start Pair of Special Trains Between Hyderabad And Gorakhpur From Nov 19

In a bid to manage the rush of passengers, the Indian Railways recently decided to operate a pair of Weekly Superfast Special Trains between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur. The train is being operated keeping in mind the convenience of passengers. Meanwhile, reports also say that there was a huge demand for the train from the public as well.

According to the statement issued by the railway authorities, the operating time and route of this special train will remain the same.

The statement issued by the North Eastern Railway (NER) spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh said that train no. 02575 Hyderabad-Gorakhpur Superfast special train will run from Hyderabad on Friday, 19 November, while train No. 02576 Gorakhpur-Hyderabad Superfast special train will run from Gorakhpur on Sunday, November 21.

Let us tell you that a total of 22 coaches, including 02 of generator-cum-luggage vehicle, 02 of the ordinary second class, 08 of sleeper class, 08 of air-conditioned third class, 01 of air-conditioned second class and 01 coach of parcel car, will be fitted in this superfast train.

Moreover, to make railways fully operate and efficient across the country, the railway has also decided to reoperate regular train services across the nation, just like pre-Covid-19 pandemic time.

According to media reports, more than 1700 train services will be restored across the country in the next few days. These trains were suspended during the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The reports further state that there will be no change in fares and timings and will run with old regular fares and categorisation.

