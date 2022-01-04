Railways to Start Special Train for Passengers to Visit Religious Places in South India

The Indian Railways will start a special train from January 29 for the passengers wishing to travel to South India. This South India Tour Special Train will start from Jaynagar, Bihar, on January 29 and return on February 11. The train will take the passengers to Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Mallikarjuna and many other religious places located in the southern parts of our country.

The IRCTC will ensure that all on-board the train are facilitated with vegetarian food and other necessities. The Railway board has fixed its fare at Rs.900 per person per day.

The Dakshin Bharat Special Train will pass through various cities of Bihar-Jharkhand, including Mallikarjun, Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga, along with many religious places in South India.

The route of Dakshin Bharat Special Train has been fixed by the Railway board. The train will start on January 29, from Bihar’s Jaynagar and will travel via Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Gaya. In Jharkhand, the train will pass through Koderma, Dhanbad Junction and then travel to Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Mallikarjuna, Jagannath Puri, Surya Mandir and Jyotirling, before commencing its return journey.

The train journey will be of 13 nights and 14 days, including a total fare of Rs 13230. The package code of this special tourist train is EZBD 67. The tourists will be given the facility of vegetarian food, bus, masks and sanitisers on the journey.

IRCTC Dhanbad Manager Praveen Sharma, Senior Supervisor Arvind Kumar Chaudhary and Koderma IRCTC Incharge Panch Anand informed that the detailed information related to booking is available on www.irctctourism.com.

