Railways to Start Special Trains Between UP and Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Diwali

The Indian Railways announced that they will operate festival special trains following a large number of bookings from Delhi and Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh ahead of Diwali.

A senior officer of the Indian Railway said, “A large number of people staying in Delhi and Mumbai are booking tickets for Uttar Pradesh during the festive season to celebrate Diwali and Chhath with their family. Seeing the huge demand for trains to the northern state, railways decided to run festive special trains."

The officer further said that Railways, during the festive season, will be operating festive special trains for the convenience of the people from Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayag Raj Junction and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur.

Train numbering 01908 Anand Vihar Terminal–Prayagraj Superfast Festival Special train will start its journey from Anand Vihar Terminal at 09:00 am November 7 and 8 and will reach Prayagraj at 06.45 PM the same day.

Train numbering 01907 Prayagraj–Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Festival Special train will leave Prayagraj at 09:00 pm on November 6 and 7 and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal the next day around 07:00 am

Train numbering 01907/011908 Anand Vihar Terminal – Prayagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Superfast train will halt at Aligarh, Kanpur Central and Fatehpur stations during its to and fro journey.

Train numbering 01235 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gorakhpur Festival Special train will start its journey every Tuesday between November 11 and 23 at 04:40 pm and will reach Gorakhpur at 11:55 pm the next day and train numbering 01236 Gorakhpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Festival Special train will depart from Gorakhpur at 04:15 am every Thursday between November 4 and 25 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:15 pm the next day.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Festival Special train will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Orai, Pukhrayan, Kanpur Central, Gonda and Basti stations during its journey.

Train numbering 01241 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gorakhpur Superfast Festival Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Friday at 01:40 pm between November 5 and 26 and will reach Gorakhpur at 06:50 pm the next day.

Train numbering 01242 Gorakhpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Festival Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 09:15 am every Saturday between November 6 and 27 and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03:45 am on the third day.

The train, during its journey, will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti stations.

